AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is another business closing its doors for good in the Augusta Exchange shopping center, and that makes business number five this year.

“And it just seems once one store closed, then they all start closing. It’s just like a ripple effect,” Kelly Woods, a South Augusta customer, said.

It has been seven months into 2023, and five of the shopping center’s stores have closed up shop with one of the most recent being Christmas Tree Shops.

“It’s just a loss. Just like Bed Bath and Beyond, which was also a loss,” Ann Ribock said.

“I can remember when this area was really booming, especially before COVID hit. I mean, this area was really packed,” Woods said.

When NewsChannel 6 spoke with the owner at Genghis Grill, he simply referred us to the sign on the front door thanking patrons for 10 great years.

Shoppers who shop at the Augusta Exchange say there are still plenty of great options left.

“Anything you need. You bring can your dog to get bathed, you can get birthday gifts, you can go to the grocery store if you have to go to Target. It’s a little grocery store, but you can still do that. It’s one stop shop in here,” Ribock said.

However, there is some good news.

Construction is underway at the old Macaroni Grill site that has been vacant for seven years.

While shoppers are hopeful new stores will bring more attraction to the shopping center, they know the duty to uphold them lies with the consumers.

“I mean, if we don’t buy from them, of course, they’re gonna close,” Woods said.