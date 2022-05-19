WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) –– More at-risk families in Georgia will have more access to baby formula thanks to a bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (GA-D).

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed The Access to Baby Formula Act, which is set to expand access to baby formula for at-risk families amid shortages in Georgia and nationwide.

According to the release, the bill, which also passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, will ensure that families who purchase baby formula through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) are allowed to purchase baby formula during a national recall, shortage, or public health emergency.

“No parents should have to worry that they can’t feed their baby. That’s why we passed this legislation to help address this critical shortage of formula,” says Senator Ossoff.

According to experts, almost half of all babies born in the United States receive nutritional support through the WIC program, but their families are restricted by the type of formula they can purchase.

The Access to Baby Formula Act will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Click here to read the entire bill.