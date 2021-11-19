Money headed to South Carolina for roads

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Some say South Carolina roads are some of the worst in the nation. Now thanks to President Biden, money will be headed there to help with the issue. “Oh lord, the interstate’s terrible,” Vera New told NewsChannel 6″s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the issues on the highway. “There are the potholes. They ruin your tires and your rims,” she added.

Potholes — that’s one issue people traveling our interstates in South Carolina are experiencing. “Well, we have a lot of potholes out here and a lot of bumpy roads and really needs some work on them,” Mary Blackwell added.

According to research, there are more than 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition in the state. Each driver pays $625 per year in additional costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. “I don’t know when the last time was that they done any work on the interstate roads from here to exit 39,” New shared.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Plan by the Biden administration can help to fix the problems. Over five years, the Palmetto State is expected to receive more than $4 billion dollars for federal highway programs and $274 million dollars for bridge replacement and repairs.

“Well, I travel I-20 every day to Columbia and for the last couple years they’ve been doing constructions on the roads and I feel like it’s just taken far too long to fix these roads,” Fredrina Stevens recalled.

Recently, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced a plan to spend $642 million for repaving roads. Those projects will last until the end of next year. The money will come from the latest two-cent increase in the state gas tax that went into effect in July. “From my knowledge, no, I haven’t seen anything,” Stevens added.

Under Biden’s plan, South Carolina can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Meanwhile, for Richard Pierson, he’s looking forward to the changes. “I think we’ll be right in the future,” he said.

MORE INFO: https://www.wjbf.com/south-carolina_infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act-state-fact-sheet/