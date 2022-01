AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The horse also shot and killed alongside 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony in Dogwood Terrace was named Patches.

The nine-year-old Quarter horse mare belongs to Jakhari Thornton.

He said he has a program where he takes Patches and other horses to communities across the CSRA for children to meet.

Local radio host, Austin Rhodes, is raising money to help bury the horse and purchase a new one for the program. The GoFundMe page can be accessed here if you would like to donate.