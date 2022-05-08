AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — In 2020, 1 of every 10 infants born in the United States were premature. Some new moms will have their little ones in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Sarah Ward is a mother to three NICU miracles. She says that reading to her babies helped her family cope with their NICU journey and inspired their love letter to NICU families.

She published a keepsake children’s book in November to give back to the community and help encourage others. For Mother’s Day, she’s making the E-book free to provide hope to NICU families past and present.

The book is currently available on Amazon, LittleWardBooks.com, and Beads of Courage® gift shop.

Sarah is also online at facebook.com/LittleWardBooks and on Instagram at instagram.com/sarah_immonen_ward_author



Ward joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about her journey and offer tips for families facing a similar situation.