AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire.

Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy.

Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following the incident.

The attack was caught on camera and went viral with well over 20 million views on social media world wide.

Kennedy was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.

The case against Little Caesars settled for a confidential amount several months ago. The case against the attacker Brittany Kennedy went to trial in Augusta, July 20, 2022.