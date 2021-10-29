Mold & maggots, Hephzibah couple facing Elderly Neglect charges

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two caregivers for the severe neglect of an elderly woman.

Jacob Alexander Brigham and Breann Kimberly Murray of Hephzibah, were responsible for the care of a 78-year-old woman.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim suffered from Alzheimer’s, a brain tumor and diabetes.

Due to the alleged neglect, the woman had mold growing on both hands, multiple wounds and bed sores filled with maggots; and bruises all over her body.

Authorities found several prescriptions for the patient had not been filled.

She was taken to AU Medical Center where she remains in unstable and critical condition.

Both are charged with Felony Neglect to a Disabled Adult, Elder Person, or Resident.

They are currently being held in the Richmond County Jail.