Mobile Health Unit providing services to Allendale County residents

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A community service event will take place in Allendale County, South Carolina.

Palmetto Palace’s Mobile Health Unit will be at the Allendale Community Center on Flat Street at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19.

The Mobile Health Unit provides both dental and medical services. We’re told it will offer basic preventative and restorative dental services, disease prevention services, diagnosis and treatment of oral health problems, hypertension screening, and dental education. On the medical side, it will offer well-woman visits, immunizations, routine lab tests, and risk assessment and adult physicals.

No insurance is needed.

By the way, the mobile unit has three rooms and a wheelchair lift. It features one exam room for primary care with telemedicine support in the back, one dental operatory with teledentistry capabilities support in the front, and a center area computer for coordination of care, referrals, and registration. It also includes audio/visual equipment on the external area of the unit as well as onboard cellular data services.

It serves Allendale, Beaufort, Hampton, Colleton, Orangeburg, Jasper, and Charleston Counties and well as North Charleston, S.C.

For more information, contact Palmetto Palace at 843-532- 3169 or email thepalmettopalace@gmail.com.