AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Golden Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army are partnering to hold a mobile food market on Wednesday, February 23.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at 322 Gayle Avenue in Aiken.

If you would like to attend, You will need an ID and a completed application for February 23 to get services. The applications will be available on the red door.

Due to limited spacing, organizers asked that you do not arrive early.

Walkers are welcome to attend.