AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – ‘Project BBuild’ payed tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday through basketball at the Boys and Girls Club.

The local program helps teach young men leadership, academic and social skills.

“I was looking for a mentoring program for my son as a single mom,” said Shannon Mills, a mother of a student in ‘Project BBuild.’ “Just something to give him more exposure to professional men, and just something to make sure that he stays on track. It’s teaching them the value of education.”

“It’s taught me how to be more responsible,” said Brennan Mills, Shannon’s son.

The Alpha Mu Chapter of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity started the program, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member of the fraternity.

“We wanted to let these young men know that in addition to our expectations of them being great students, they need to know that at some point, every educator, every successful person in these United States knows that when things get heavy and they study very hard, we all have to take breaks,” said Dr. Ronald Brown Sr., the chair of ‘Project BBuild’ of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity.

BBuild stands for Boulé Brothers Uplifting Influencing Leading and Developing.

“We believe that ‘Project BBuild’ is our fraternity’s greatest social action program, because we meet weekly,” Dr. Brown said. “We review their report cards, their progress and we try to help them to be better students.”

Before the basketball competition, there was a tribute and prayer.

After the competition, the players were given trophies, prizes and refreshments.

“This is an opportunity for them to take a break and just wind down, have a little fun,” Dr. Brown said. “And then beginning tomorrow, concentrate back on the most important thing, and that’s education.”

‘Project BBuild’ meets every Saturday morning during the school year at the Boys and Girls Club on Chafee Avenue in Augusta, and all middle school boys in the area are welcome to join.