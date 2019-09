AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a woman missing in Augusta.

Peggie Gethers, 64, was last seen on the 1500 block of 12th Street on Friday at 6:00 p.m. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes. Gethers suffers from dementia and may not be aware of where she is or supposed to be.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Josh Anderson at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.