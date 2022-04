COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

18-year-old John Edwin Simpson IV is 6’1” and 180 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen in the area of the Sunflower Drive in Berkley Hills wearing a brown trench coat.

If you have any information as to this individual’s whereabouts, please contact CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.