Missing teen in Grovetown

Teen missing from Grovetown last seen with man in 20s.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Department Of Public Safety is seeking public assistance with locating a missing / runaway juvenile.

Details:

Marissa Lynn Kochling

Sex: Female

Age: 15

Height: 506

Weight: 120

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Marissa Lynn Kochling was last seen Saturday September 07, 2019 around 7:00 p.m. at 1008 West Willowick Drive, Grovetown. Kochling was last seen wearing black capri pants, a multi colored t-shirt, and has long brown hair usually worn in a bun. She left with a black male with dreads in his late teens or early 20s driving a black, two door sedan.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact Investigator Foster at (706) 863-1212.