AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Tameia Houston was reporting missing May 4th, 2022. She was last seen leaving 1115 Fox Den Road around 7:00 p.m.

Tameia was last seen wearing a pink Old Navy hoodie, blue jeans, and pink Jordans.

If you have any information on Tameia Houston, please contact any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080