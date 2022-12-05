AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager.

18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta.

Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on that bus.

Javon Bradley was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jean shorts, and black Nike sneakers.

If you have any information on Javon Bradley please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.