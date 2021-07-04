Missing person on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Police are on the search for Elexie Sims, age 68 who was last seen at 1750 Essie McIntyre BLVD 11:00am July 3rd, 2021.

Sims suffers from dementia and is believed to have left the residence on foot.

It is unknown at this time what Sims was last wearing.

If you have any information on Sims please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or on call Violent Crimes Investigator. (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080