Missing person in Richmond County

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Richmond Police Sheriff’s Office are on the search for Rangina Barechzai, age 25 who was last seen at 2900 block of Wheeler Road on July 3rd, 2021.

Barechzai has been diagnosed with several mental conditions. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.