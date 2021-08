AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The children of an Augusta couple killed six months ago are speaking out in hopes of getting justice. The sons and daughter of Hilton and Jeannette Turner kept quiet until now believing that someone will come forward.

"When my mind was saying boy go out in them streets and you find you a gun and kill them folks and throw that gun in the river. You know what I'm saying? But you know what? I said I will not do that. I'm talking about my faith now," said Hilton Turner Jr about the murder of his parents.