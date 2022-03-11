PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “No matter that we’ve linked the chain back together, we always know that chain was broken in the middle,” said the brother of missing Pageland woman Deidre Reid.

After six months of searching for their beloved sister, the Reid family began the process of closure on Thursday.

“Me and my sister, it’s five of us and Deidre was always in the middle of that chain. I’m just hoping and praying that we’ve pieced this chain back together that I hope it doesn’t break again,” he said.

A grand jury indicted Emmanuel Bedford, a person of interest in Reid’s missing person’s case, on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Emanuel Bedford

Just last month, Bedford was denied bond. He was considered a flight risk after new evidence came into play.

That evidence points to details about Bedford’s whereabouts after Reid went missing and to the missing 2004 Chevy Tahoe that Reid was last seen in. Her body has never been found.

“Quite frankly I brought up more than I wanted to but we needed to make sure that we laid out enough of the case to keep him incarcerated until we could take further action,” said Deputy Solicitor Kenard Redmond. He says the nature of the charges speaks to what they ultimately believe happened to Reid.

“But at least the fact that we are going about holding him accountable for what he did,” he continued.

James Reid says his family always knew Bedford has something to do with their sister’s disappearance.

“I do believe that his lawyer knew that Mr. Bedford had murdered our sister. That’s why I think that he was actually trying to get him out on bond, and I do think Emmanuel was going to run,” Reid said.

Redmond says the next step is waiting on Bedford’s first hearing around April 4. That will be a bond hearing but also an arraignment.

Timeline of Events:

09/05/2021: Woman missing from S.C., man she was with has ties to Burke County

09/24/2021: Local man wanted in disappearance of SC woman

10/12/2021: ‘Person of interest’ in missing Pageland woman’s disappearance arrested in Burke County, police say

02/10/2022: Missing Pageland woman’s family speaks after bond denied for suspect in her disappearance

02/11/2022: Judge denies bond for ‘Person of Interest’ in disappearance of Pageland woman; new details emerge