Missing girls in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking for the public’s help in located two sisters who were last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Emily Piazzi and Savannah Piazzi were seen around 3:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Woodbridge Drive.

The girls may have been spotted in the area of the 2200 block of Raleigh Drive as well.

There is no description of what they were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.