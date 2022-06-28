COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Coroners Office has identified a man, whose body was found June 12th in the area of Fish Hatchery Road.

Steven Williams Junior’s body was found at Dearing State Ponds inside an abandoned trailer near where he was last seen.

NewsChannel 6’s Mary Calkins previously spoke with Williams sister Alyssa who said, her brother is a wanderer who always lets his family know where he is, but this time he didn’t.

No other information is available at this time as the case is still under investigation.