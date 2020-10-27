Missing Augusta woman found safe

#UPDATE | The RCSO says Crystal Ann Pearson was located and is safe.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
36-year old Crystal Ann Pearson was last seen on October 25th, around 3:00 pm on Kentwood Drive.
Pearson was wearing light-colored blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt, and Nike shoes.
She is considered to be in extreme danger.
Crystal Pearson is also a known drug user.
If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the RCSO.
