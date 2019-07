AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies needs your help finding this man.

Jermorris Gore has mental issues and has not been taking his medicine.

Investigators believe he went missing on July 19th.

He was last seen on Laney Walker Boulevard and is known to hand around convenience stores near Raes Creek Trailer Park off Gordon Highway.

If you have any information on where he is, please call police at (706) 821-1080.