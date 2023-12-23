AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation into the disappearance of Jamilla (Millie) Shanae’ Smith is now a homicide investigation.

Investigators obtained and served an arrest warrant on 34-year-old Daniel Gabriel Harmon, charging him with Murder. Initially, Harmon was taken into custody on December 5th at a home on Carpentersville Road in North Augusta. He was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree and later, kidnapping.

The search warrant obtained by law enforcement states that on December 2 just after 8:30 p.m., Harmon killed Smith at her home on Old Jackson Highway in the Jackson, S.C. area. It goes on to say that Smith called 911 that evening and told dispatch that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and was chasing her down the road. On that call she was out of breath and dispatch heard a car’s engine revving and Jamilla screaming. The phone dropped and a conversation took place. The affidavit reads that a man told Smith to get into the car and he would take her to the emergency room. While screaming, she replied, no, don’t touch me, don’t hurt me please and you hit me. The man could be heard saying you jumped in front of the car and Smith said no I didn’t. Smith said leave me alone, it hurts, I can’t. She screams no some more and said I can’t my arm and you ran over me. The dispatcher also heard a horn and a dog barking.

The sheriff’s office reports Jamilla’s family has not heard from her since reporting her missing on December 3. Harmon was also missing. After being reported missing to media, someone contacted the sheriff’s office and stated they rented a 2023 black Dodge Charger to Harmon with a tracker on it. It was located the next day on Carpentersville Road with at least one car cover, and Harmon was in the home.

After getting a search warrant for the car, blood was found in the spare tire well area of the trunk. Investigators took a sample and known DNA and sent it to SLED.

Investigator Jessica Abdullah received an email of the DNA report being complete on Saturday, but that information has been redacted from the affidavit. Additionally, it was noted that Smith’s cell phone has had no activity since December 2 and she has not reached out to her children, parents or siblings, which is unlike her.

Investigators believe Harmon hit Smith with a vehicle and did not take her to the hospital, based on Smith’s 911 call. And Harmon was in possession of the Charger when found. Her remains have not been located.