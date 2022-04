Waynesboro, GA (WJBF) –

Police in Waynesboro say a 4-month has been kidnapped by his father.

They’re looking for Travis Griffin.

They say last night he stole A’hmaud Griffin out of his bedroom and then jumped out of the window with him and ran away.

Travis was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts.

The baby was in a white onesie.

Police say the child is in danger.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.