Minority owned business honored by Georgia Governor, legislature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local, minority-owned business received top state honors Tuesday.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp honored Advanced Technology Leaders, Inc. with a commendation. State Representatives Jodi Lott and Brian Prince were on hand to present the award to President and CEO Yvette Hanner. Advanced Technology Leaders or ATL, which is based in Enterprise Mill, offers government services to dozens of clients. Hanner told NewsChannel 6 her business continues to grow.

“To have competitive prices, to have the best people possible and make sure we’re listening to the customer to see if they have what they want and what they need from us,” she said.

Hanner spoke with us back in April. Back then, there were 100 employees. She said they are planning to grow to close to 130 employees by next week.