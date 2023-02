AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad in the area near 11th and Walton Way where 9 railroad cars are derailed, all on CSX property.

There are no injuries reported.

Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up/recovery.

The recovery will shut down a one mile square block in the 11th Street / Walton Way area Wednesday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.