Minivan driver dead after crashing into tree in Batesburg, S.C.

BATESBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 20 in Batesburg.
The driver of a 2005 Ford Freestar was traveling eastbound and they left the road, overturned, and hit a tree.
Authorities say the driver, 34-year-old Luis Daniel Echevarria of Columbia, South Carolina, was not wearing a seat belt.
Echevarria was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.
Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.
Toxicology analysis are pending