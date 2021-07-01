Minivan driver dead after crashing into tree in Batesburg, S.C.

BATESBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 20 in Batesburg.

The driver of a 2005 Ford Freestar was traveling eastbound and they left the road, overturned, and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver, 34-year-old Luis Daniel Echevarria of Columbia, South Carolina, was not wearing a seat belt.

Echevarria was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis are pending