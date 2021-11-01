CDC, ACIP to meet this week on vaccine for kids 5-11

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We are days away from a potential decision to vaccinate kids between 5 to 11.

The FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11 under emergency use… And now it sits with the CDC where researchers with the advisory committee for immunization practices or ACLP will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to determine next steps.

The CDC could give the green light this week for kids 5-11 to get the Pfizer vaccine to combat COVID-19.

Joshua Wyche assistant VP of Strategic Planning and Pharmacy Services at Augusta University said, “Why that’s important is that in this most recent phase of covid19, more than 25% of all individuals who were testing positive, were pediatrics.”

Doctors say around 28-million American kids could qualify and shots could roll out as early as this week. If approved, this 2-dose Pfizer vaccine will be given 3 weeks apart.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Disease Expert said, “There is an authorization for 12-15 to get it at 30 microgram dose — which is the same dose we give to adults. The 5-11 that is going up for authorization in early November is 10 microgram – a third of what we give adults, and it will be 10 micrograms twice.”

The FDA says more than 3-thousand kids in this age group were involved in the study and showed no serious side effects, with a 91% efficacy rate.

Dr. Henry Wu at Emory University, director of Travel well Center said, “The more person that are vaccinated, the safer it will be. We know children can get covid19 and spread it. The good news is that they are much less likely to have severe illness.”

The White House says with Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, it’s important for kids to get vaccinated with many indoor gatherings likely.

Dr. Bechara Choucair, White house vaccinations coordinator said, “We have been working with states, local health departments, pediatrician offices, pharmacies to make sure we are ready so if the CDC issues its recommendation by November 3rd, we’ll have tens of thousands of locations where parents could take their kids to get them vaccinated.”

The CDC says although delta variant cases have decreased in recent weeks — for kids to still use caution, since many are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.

In Georgia, 50-percent of people are fully vaccinated, with 56-percent receiving one dose.