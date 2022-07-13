SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Milliken & Company announces the consolidation of its textile manufacturing footprint, which will include phasing out operations at the Longleaf Plant in Sylvania, Georgia.

This announcement impacts approximately 260 Longleaf Plant employees.

Officials say that the consolidation is to enhance operational efficiencies and increase production capacity by transitioning all production lines to the expanded and modernized Magnolia Plant in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to officials, the phase-out timeline in Sylvania will include offering continued employment opportunities at other Milliken locations to the Longleaf Plant associates; however, for those who do not want to transfer, the company says they are engaging local staffing partners to help connect associates with competitive jobs in the immediate area.

According to the press release, the Longleaf Plant currently manufactures finished goods textiles, including engineered flame-resistant textiles, for workwear use.

Officials say that during the transition to Magnolia Plant, customer orders will be fulfilled with no anticipated inventory or external process changes, and that all other production lines at the Magnolia Plant will continue operations.