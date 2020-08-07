Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for shark week

(CNN) – Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel’s Shark Week by taking on a new opponent.
The network says he will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.
The special is billed as “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.”
A promo shows him lifting weights, breaking a surfboard, knocking down a shark cage, and trying to blow up an inflatable raft.
There’s no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off with entail.
But the network says no sharks were injured.
The special airs on the first day of shark week: Sunday, August 9th.
