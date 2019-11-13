Middle school students participate in model water tower competition

AUGUSTA, GA(WJBF)- Augusta Utilities, the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, and the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association hosted its Second Model Water Tower Competition at Langford Middle School.

Students from Langford and Tutt Middle School participated in the event. Students were tasked with building a functioning water tower.

The purpose of the event was to provide information to young students on water resource engineering, infrastructure, water treatment and conservation in hopes that some will become future water professionals.