MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff for Donald Trump, endorsed Congresswoman Nancy Mace in her re-election bid on Monday.

Mulvaney says she is the leader South Carolina needs.

“She’s good for South Carolina and she will be good for Washington D.C.,” says Mulvaney.

The United States Chamber of Commerce is supporting Mace in her campaign as well. They say they wanted to endorse a candidate that helps support businesses all across the state.

“She is the future of the Lowcountry and she is fighting for our job creators, families, and fighting to lower taxes,” says Ashlee Stephenson, the Senior Political Strategist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Mulvaney is familiar with Washington D.C. and the Lowcountry and believes Mace is the woman for the job.

“I live in South Carolina and still follow politics here very closely. I knew a lot about Nancy and knew a lot about her opponent. I was much more interested to see Mace get involved and win this race because we need that in Washington D.C.,” says Mulvaney.

Mulvaney’s former boss has given his support to Mace’s opponent, Katie Arrington. Arrington says she is not phased by Mace’s latest endorsement.

“It means nothing to me. If that’s the best Nancy Mace can pull in,” says Arrington.

Mace says she is grateful for the support in her campaign and says she is ready to continue working for South Carolinians.

“Our businesses and companies here in the Lowcountry are really struggling and they want their voices heard. They want a true champion in Washington D.C.,” says Mace.

The South Carolina Primary Elections are Tuesday, June 14.