Augusta, Ga (WJBF) George Eskola Reporter Server weather forcing tens of thousands off Augusta National for this practice round, leaving many to wonder why Phil Mickelson voluntarily bowed out.

“This place is awesome it is magical to miss out, he must have had a solid reason for not being here,” said Peter Dickson, from London, England.

Michelson has a lifelong invitation to the Masters but controversial statements about a new Saudi back golf tour sparked a backlash so now he’s on the list of past champions not playing

“That’s horrible Phil is golf right Phil Michelson is part of this courts just like the roots of this golf course he should be here for him not be be here shame on everybody,” said Paul Kosmides, from Los Angeles.

But for some of these fans its a shame on Phil for what he said.

“To be sorrowful, maybe for some of the things that he’s done or said positions that he has taken that’s not good for golf good for the PGA have been a big fan of his for a long time wait for him to apologize,” said Jim Linenger from Brighton Michigan.

But to many of his fans at Augusta National Michelson is a great golfer and a Masters legend who should not be sidelined by statements

“I think everybody is overreacting I think you have to look at his whole career over a couple of comments that he makes personally kind of have grave and forgiveness let him get back at it,” said Jessica House from St Louis.

Michelson is as popular as they come, and this is a popular sentiment with these golf fans.

As a part Champion Michelson of course gets an invite to Tonight’s Champions dinner maybe there his peers will press him on what’s going on At Augusta National Golf Club George Eskola WJBF news channel 6.