(CNN) – Former first lady Michelle Obama is releasing a new book.

It’s a follow-up to her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”

Her new book is a companion to that memoir titled, “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.”

Publishers say the journal includes inspiring questions and quotes on key themes from Obama’s previous book.

It includes exercises designed to help people reflect on their goals, dreams and the future.

The book will be available on November 19th.