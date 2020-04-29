Michelle Obama documentary ‘Becoming’ to premiere on Netflix

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote. The announcement Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 marks a year until the date of the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Netflix says a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on its streaming service next week.

The film announced Monday is described as “an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama.” It chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her memoir “Becoming.”

Obama’s promotional tour, managed by the concert promoter Live Nation, was more like a rock tour, with a string of dates at sold-out arenas.

The film will debut May 6 on Netflix. In a statement, Obama says the experience “drove home the idea” that the things people have in common is “deep and real and can’t be messed with.”