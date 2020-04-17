Michael Cohen to be released from prison early over COVID-19

(ABC News) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons has notified Michael Cohen that he will be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Cohen’s attorney, Roger Adler, and sources familiar with the matter.

Cohen, who was previously President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where several staff and inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He was scheduled for release in November 2021. Cohen will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, his attorney told ABC News.MORE: Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison, blames President Trump for his ‘path of darkness’

“Pursuant to the First Step Act, different forms of compassionate relief can be granted,” Adler told ABC News. “My client’s application was granted.”

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 6, 2019.Jeenah Moon/Reuters

“These are very difficult times for people who are running correctional facilities at federal, state and local levels because of the budgets that they have to work with, lack of staffing issues, protecting the safety of staff and inmates — there are just agonizing situations at this time,” Adler said. “I am pleased that he [Cohen] will be on home confinement for the remaining balance of his sentence.”

He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.

Cohen pleaded guilty in December 2018 to various crimes, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.