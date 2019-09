AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Burger lovers rejoice – Wednesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.

To celebrate the day devoted to the cheeseburger, Brandon Coker from Metro Diner joined Shawn Cabbagestalk on Good Morning Augusta Weekends to show us how to make the Bold City Burger.

The burger includes provel cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, sausage, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli all on a brioche bun.