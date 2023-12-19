BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Christmas is looking brighter for a Beech Island Family. NewsChannel 6’s Caring for Carolina Partners: Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Bath Fitter, and Bridgestone presented the winner of our “Merriest Christmas Ever” contest with a big surprise.

Chloe Stoll said, “It’s really always been just us three and things haven’t always been easy.”

The Stoll family is mom Cheryl, daughter Chloe and six-year-old Rhett. You feel the love when you walk into their living room, brightly decorated for the holidays. But this year, mom needed a little help. That’s why Chloe decided to nominate her mother for the “Merriest Christmas Ever” contest.

They’re loyal NewsChannel 6 viewers. That’s how Chloe found out about it.

Chloe Stoll said, “We watch the news every morning, as soon as we wake up until its time to leave for school.”

Chloe logged on to wjbf.com and shared her mom’s story. She wrote about her mother’s health problems, the loss of her job, and how much her mom deserved to win.

Cheryl Stoll said, “She’s my rock, she’s my rock since my health has been going downhill, she has kind of become my caregiver.”

Chloe’s efforts paid off. Tuesday we showed up at her door, went inside and delivered the good news.

Savannah Barron said, “The Carolina for Carolina Partners want to present you with $1,000 worth of gift cards and hopefully bring you the merriest Christmas ever.”

Congratulations and best wishes to the Stoll family for a very happy new year.