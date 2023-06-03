AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Statistics show men are less likely to see a doctor.

So, Medical Associates Plus is putting on the “Men Matter Too” Men’s Health Expo.

It’s Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bernie Ward Community Center on Lampkin Road.

The free health expo will feature health screenings, local vendors, food, and voter registration/education.

Participants can learn about the prevention and treatment of common chronic illnesses, physical and mental healthcare agencies, and other social service organizations. While the event is male-focused, the entire community is welcome to attend.