Memorial Service to be held for Goseboro B. Hannan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial service for Goseboro B. Hannan, former Interim Fire Chief of Augusta, will be held Friday at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Augusta.

The memorial service is set to begin at 2:00 PM. The Church of the Most Holy Trinity is located at 720 Telfair Street.

Mr. Hannan passed following a fire at Dents Funeral Home in Augusta.

He began his career at the Augusta Fire Department in 1979 and eventually became a Lieutenant. While working for the fire department, He was a fire investigator, and was promoted to Interim Fire Marshall from 2005- 2008.

