WAYNESBORO, G.A. (WJBF) – Today marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

Three men are charged in the case.

To mark the somber day, there will be a vigil in Waynesboro.

It will be held at 5PM at New Springfield Church on Hatcher Mill Road.

Those attending are asked to bring candles and wear blue ribbons.

Count on Newschannel 6 for coverage of this event.