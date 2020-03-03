Memorial for 9 slain black churchgoers receives $250K grant

People stand outside as parishioners leave the Emanuel A.M.E. Church, Sunday, June 21, 2015, in Charleston, S.C., four days after a mass shooting at the church claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Plans are moving forward to construct a memorial to the nine African American worshipers who were killed at a South Carolina church.

News outlets report that the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation announced Monday that Bank of America is giving the board a $250,000 grant toward the construction of a permanent memorial at the Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church in downtown Charleston.

Construction is expected to cost about $10 million. On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered Mother Emanuel and waited while churchgoers held a Bible study before opening fire on them. He killed nine people and was convicted of their deaths in December 2016.

Latest Headlines: