Memorial for 9 slain black churchgoers receives $250K grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Plans are moving forward to construct a memorial to the nine African American worshipers who were killed at a South Carolina church.
News outlets report that the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation announced Monday that Bank of America is giving the board a $250,000 grant toward the construction of a permanent memorial at the Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church in downtown Charleston.
Construction is expected to cost about $10 million. On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered Mother Emanuel and waited while churchgoers held a Bible study before opening fire on them. He killed nine people and was convicted of their deaths in December 2016.
