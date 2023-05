AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The unofficial start to the summer is here, and you can experience fireworks in one of the best ways from the Savannah River.

It’s an epic evening that more than 1,100 paddlers have experienced.

The two-hour paddle leaves the 5th Street Marina at 7:45 p.m. paddling to SRP Park, where they will anchor outside and watch fifteen minutes of Augusta GreenJackets.

For more information and to book your paddle, head to Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rental.