AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Monday is Memorial Day. It’s a day to honor and remember the soldiers who lost their lives defending our country. Aiken and North Augusta will have memorial day ceremonies at the same time at 11 a.m.

The one in Aiken will be at Aiken County Veterans Park on “Richland Ave East. The North Augusta event will be at Wade Hampton Park on Georgia Avenue.

A part of the holiday is a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to remember the fallen.

Also, remember that government offices and most banks will be closed Monday for the federal holiday.