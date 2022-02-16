Members of Georgia’s Jewish community call on David Perdue to apologize for recent remarks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Jewish state representative along with a Rabbi are calling on former U.S. Senator David Perdue to offer an apology for remarks made last week when he compared Donald Trump’s Twitter suspension to Germany in 1933.

Appearing on Lindell TV, Perdue who is now running against Governor Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination said when an “ex-president can lose the right to free speech, then where are the rest of us?

I mean this is way out of bounds.”

“When individual citizens lose the right of free voice, then we turn into a Germany in 1933, a Russia in 1919, Cuba in 1959 and Venezuela today,” Perdue said on the program.

It was the Germany in 1933 remarks that prompted immediate criticism.

“These comments are ignorant, harmful and wrong,” said State Representative Mike Wilensky.

Wilensky, a Democrat from Dekalb County says he is the only Jewish member of the House and says the kind of comments made by Perdue and other politicians recently can trivialize what actually happened in the holocaust.

“Perdue’s comments show a complete ignorance and lack of empathy towards history and engages in Holocaust distortion,” said Wilensky. “To compare any contemporary event to the Holocaust is not only offensive to its victims but it is also inaccurate.”

Rabbi Ellen Nemhauser says antisemitism is surging.

Comments like these from Mr. Perdue only serve to normalize hurtful rhetoric,” she said.

Nemhauser said she is the child of a Holocaust survivor.

“Because of that, I’m acutely aware that my mere life was dependent upon forces opposed to the Nazi regime,” she told reporters. “Comparing the actions of Nazis in Germany in1933 to a social media outlet banning inflammatory speech (from Donald Trump) that is understood to be contributing to an uptick in our hate crimes and antisemitism is both ignorant and shameful.”

Both Nemhauser and Wilensky called on Perdue to apologize but said they have not heard from his campaign.

“David Perdue should be ashamed of his comments and he should retract them and apologize to not only Georgia’s Jewish community but the whole Jewish community,” said Wilensky.