AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The street next to Fleming Park has been named after the boy who was killed when he touched an electrified fence at the park last year.

Melquan Way is named for Melquan Robinson. It runs adjacent to Fleming Park.

The street renaming is part of the settlement the boy’s family reached with the city over the electrocution.

A memorial will also be built at the park.