Meghan McCain announces she’s leaving ‘The View’ after four seasons

This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of “The View” in New York on October 8, 2018. McCain announced her departure from the popular morning talk show on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Lou Rocco/ABC via AP)

(WJBF) – Meghan McCain announced Thursday she is leaving ‘The View’.

McCain said leaving the Emmy-winning show was “not an easy decision”.

According to ABC News, McCain, 36, joined as a co-host of the daytime talk show in October 2017.

She is the daughter of the late John McCain, a POW and Arizona State Senator and Cindy McCain, who was just recently nominated to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Meghan and her husband, Ben Domenech, have one child, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

Listen to her entire announcement below: