Mega Million player in Aiken wins $2 million

AIKEN (WJBF) – A million dollar lottery ticket was bought in Aiken, South Carolina. Are you a winner?
In last night’s Mega Millions® drawing a player in Aiken won $2 million!
The winning ticket that matched all five white ball numbers drawn was purchased at the Huntsman Markets Shell store at 1830 Huntsman Dr. in Aiken.
Because the player purchased Megaplier® for an additional $1, the would be $1 million prize was multiplied to $2 million when a “2” multiplier was selected.
Mega Millions® – Tuesday, June 9 1 – 5 – 9 – 10 – 23 Megaball®: 22