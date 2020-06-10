Mega Million player in Aiken wins $2 million

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

AIKEN (WJBF) – A million dollar lottery ticket was bought in Aiken, South Carolina. Are you a winner?

In last night’s Mega Millions® drawing a player in Aiken won $2 million!

The winning ticket that matched all five white ball numbers drawn was purchased at the Huntsman Markets Shell store at 1830 Huntsman Dr. in Aiken.

Because the player purchased Megaplier® for an additional $1, the would be $1 million prize was multiplied to $2 million when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Mega Millions® – Tuesday, June 9 1 – 5 – 9 – 10 – 23 Megaball®: 22