AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Before you know it, school will be back in session.

So to get you and your family ready, The Back to School Mega Block Party is happening on July 29 from 10 until 2 p.m. at 1833 Broad Street.

There will be 10,000 backpacks available to kids attending.

Organizer Marquitta Rucker joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.